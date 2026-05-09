EU research service says VPNs let minors dodge age checks
Technology
The European Parliamentary Research Service said VPNs are a loophole that needs closing, saying they're a loophole that lets people dodge online age checks.
Because VPNs can hide where you really are, it's become tough for the EU to stop minors from getting onto social media or adult sites, as lawmakers in other places have rolled out age-verification rules.
UK floated VPN restriction proposal
To fix this, one proposed option would be to let only verified adults use VPNs, an idea already floated in the UK.
The reason? When countries like the UK rolled out age checks, VPN sign-ups exploded (Proton VPN saw a wild 1,400% jump).
France have seen similar trends as people look for ways around new rules.