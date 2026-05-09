EU research service says VPNs let minors dodge age checks Technology May 09, 2026

The European Parliamentary Research Service said VPNs are a loophole that needs closing, saying they're a loophole that lets people dodge online age checks.

Because VPNs can hide where you really are, it's become tough for the EU to stop minors from getting onto social media or adult sites, as lawmakers in other places have rolled out age-verification rules.