EU rules spark firing after AI overnight feature boost

Is this the right call?

Not really. People on X, formerly Twitter, are split: some say following EU rules is a must ("There are no shortcuts in life"), while others think the real issue is outdated processes, not the engineer who boosted productivity by 98%.

This isn't the first time AI has shaken things up at work either; for example, Google had a high-profile firing connected to an employee's public claims about an AI system.

The tension between tech progress and job security is definitely not going away anytime soon.