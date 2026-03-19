EU rules spark firing after AI overnight feature boost
So, Matthias Schmidt, the founder of an EU-based company, just let go of a top engineer for using ChatGPT and Claude to build a new feature overnight—a task that usually takes eight weeks.
Schmidt was worried about sensitive data ending up on non-EU servers, so he acted fast: legal and human resources got involved, the engineer was fired within an hour, and the completed feature was removed from the product entirely.
Is this the right call?
Not really. People on X, formerly Twitter, are split: some say following EU rules is a must ("There are no shortcuts in life"), while others think the real issue is outdated processes, not the engineer who boosted productivity by 98%.
This isn't the first time AI has shaken things up at work either; for example, Google had a high-profile firing connected to an employee's public claims about an AI system.
The tension between tech progress and job security is definitely not going away anytime soon.