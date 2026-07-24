EU says TikTok fails to protect children from public exposure
Technology
The European Union says TikTok isn't doing enough to protect young users.
Investigations found that children can make their accounts public, which means anyone can see what they post, and even private accounts are easy to find through followers' lists.
This puts minors at risk of cyberbullying and unwanted contact.
EU threatens 6% revenue fines
The EU wants TikTok to make accounts of minors visible only to approved users by default.
TikTok says it already has more than 50 safety features and sets accounts for users under 18 to private, but the EU isn't convinced yet.
If TikTok doesn't step up, it could face some hefty fines: up to 6% of its global revenue.
The final decision is still pending as the EU looks at broader rules for big tech and social media safety.