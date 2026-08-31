ChatGPT now subject to strictest digital safety rules in EU
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has added ChatGPT to its list of digital services subject to stricter legal scrutiny. This is the first time an AI chatbot has been included in such a category. The move comes as part of the EU's efforts to hold tech giants accountable for their impact on society and citizens. Other platforms like Reddit and Roblox have also been designated as "very large" online platforms, which entails additional obligations and oversight.
Designation
'Very large' designation and its implications
The "very large" designation is given to platforms and search engines with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU's 27-nation bloc.
ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox have all reported meeting this threshold.
As a result of this designation, they will now be subject to stricter scrutiny and accountability measures from the EU.
Compliance timeline
Compliance timeline and additional obligations
The EU has given ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox four months to comply with additional obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
This content law is a key tool in the EU's efforts to regulate Big Tech.
The new obligations include assessing and mitigating systemic risks related to illegal content dissemination, negative effects on minors, users' physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes, and public security.
Regulatory classification
Regulatory precedent for AI systems
To bring ChatGPT under the DSA's regulatory umbrella, the EU Commission has classified it as a search engine.
Lena-Maria Boswald from German tech think tank Interface said this move would set a "precedent" and "influence the regulatory expectations for every large generative AI system used in the EU."
She added that while OpenAI already has risk-management obligations under the AI Act, the DSA could expand these requirements.
Regulatory actions
Broader context of EU's regulatory actions against digital platforms
The designations of ChatGPT, Reddit, and Roblox come as the EU intensifies its regulatory enforcement against major digital platforms, including many American ones.
The move comes despite strong pushback from the US and threats of retaliation.
Recently, TikTok was asked to change what the EU deemed its addictive design or face heavy fines.
Last year, Elon Musk's social media platform X was fined €120 million for breaching transparency obligations, among other violations.