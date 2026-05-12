EU to propose rules protecting children on social media

EU targets autoplay scrolling and ads

The new rules will crack down on things like autoplay, endless scrolling, pushy notifications, and sketchy influencer ads.

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said, "We are taking action against TikTok and its addictive design, endless scrolling, autoplay and push notifications." and said Meta is not doing enough to keep children under 13 off its apps.

On top of that, the EU is already investigating TikTok, X, and Meta for not following current rules about harmful content, so these new rules are turning up the heat even more.