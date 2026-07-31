EU to roll out AI Act requiring labels and oversight
Technology
The European Union is set to roll out its tough new AI Act, and it's a big deal for tech companies.
Firms like OpenAI will have to clearly label anything made by AI (think chatbot replies or synthetic images).
A new team in Brussels will be watching closely, and companies that break the rules could face hefty fines or even get kicked out of the EU market.
Henna Virkkunen urges transparent, safe AI
This move is part of the EU's push for tech sovereignty, basically, wanting more control over digital tech and less reliance on US or Chinese giants.
As Henna Virkkunen, the EU chief for tech sovereignty, put it, the goal is to make sure AI stays transparent, safe, and actually helps people.