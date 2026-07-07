Why EU wants France to amend social media ban law
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has advised France to modify its proposed law banning social media for users under the age of 15. The recommendation comes as the draft law is seen to conflict with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), an online content regulation. The European Commission, the executive arm of the bloc, said that if approved in its current form, this French law would violate EU rules.
Regulatory power
French draft law gives excessive power to national regulators: EU
The European Commission has expressed concerns that the French draft law gives excessive power to national regulators. This is because it overlaps with the DSA, which was designed to protect online users across all EU member states. However, the commission clarified that while it doesn't oppose France's move to set a minimum age for social media use, any such law must comply with existing EU regulations.
Legal balance
Commission aims to prevent fragmentation of national systems
While EU member states can legislate, they can't infringe on powers assigned to the Brussels-based executive. The Commission is committed to ensuring that national measures are effective and compliant with EU law. It also aims to prevent fragmentation of national systems which could create legal uncertainty or weaken enforcement. The Commission's opinion comes as pressure mounts on European politicians to take more action after Australia's social media ban for under-16s.
Future measures
EU considering bloc-wide ban on social media for minors
The EU is considering a possible bloc-wide ban on social media for minors. This comes after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked an expert panel to explore steps Brussels could take to better protect children online. The panel is expected to submit its recommendations by July 13, with von der Leyen already indicating her support for restricting children's access to social media platforms.
Enforcement actions
DSA empowers commission to investigate platforms' safety measures
The EU has strengthened its legal tools to combat harmful online content for children, making the European Commission the bloc's digital watchdog. The commission can investigate, demand changes, and fine major platforms for any legal breaches under the DSA. It also enforces stricter rules like banning targeted advertising to minors. The commission is currently investigating TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram over their safety measures for minors on their platforms.