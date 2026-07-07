Why EU wants France to amend social media ban law

Legal balance

Commission aims to prevent fragmentation of national systems

While EU member states can legislate, they can't infringe on powers assigned to the Brussels-based executive. The Commission is committed to ensuring that national measures are effective and compliant with EU law. It also aims to prevent fragmentation of national systems which could create legal uncertainty or weaken enforcement. The Commission's opinion comes as pressure mounts on European politicians to take more action after Australia's social media ban for under-16s.