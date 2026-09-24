Eureka Forbes launches SmartClean robot vacuums priced ₹52,999 and ₹56,999
Technology
Eureka Forbes just rolled out two new robot vacuums, the Forbes SmartClean Blitz and Forbes SmartClean Swift, priced at ₹52,999 and ₹56,999.
Both come with a fully automatic cleaning station for a week of hands-free cleaning, plus lidar tech for mapping your place and dual spinning pads to handle mopping.
SmartClean vacuums self-wash and dry pads
These vacuums can stash dust for up to 75 days in a 3.5-liter bag and even wash and dry their own mopping pads with hot air.
You can set up custom cleaning schedules or save up to five floor maps using the Smart Life app.
They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, return to their dock when low on battery, and are available online or in stores, just in time for Diwali cleanup.