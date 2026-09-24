Eureka Forbes launches SmartClean robot vacuums priced ₹52,999 and ₹56,999

These vacuums can stash dust for up to 75 days in a 3.5-liter bag and even wash and dry their own mopping pads with hot air.

You can set up custom cleaning schedules or save up to five floor maps using the Smart Life app.

They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, return to their dock when low on battery, and are available online or in stores, just in time for Diwali cleanup.