Europe approves Science Corporation's PRIMA chip to help AMD patients
Technology
Science Corporation, a company, just got the green light in Europe to launch PRIMA, a tiny chip that helps people with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) regain some vision.
AMD affects millions and makes it tough to read or recognize faces.
The PRIMA chip is implanted in the eye during a quick outpatient procedure.
PRIMA pairs with camera glasses
PRIMA pairs with special glasses that have a camera, sending images straight to the chip. Some users say they can now read books and do puzzles, pretty life-changing stuff.
Science Corporation's CEO Max Hodak says it's proven effective for people who lost sight from AMD.
The company could see the first procedure in Germany this September and hopes sales will help fund more brain-tech projects down the line.