Europe clears science corporation bionic eye for advanced macular degeneration
A new bionic eye implant from Science Corporation just got the green light in Europe for people with advanced macular degeneration, the main cause of vision loss in older adults.
The Prima system uses a tiny wireless chip under the retina and special glasses with cameras that send video as near-infrared light to the chip, helping users regain some vision.
Science Corporation's Prima enables reading, drawing
The tech turns near-infrared signals into visual info your brain can understand.
In recent trials, people were able to read, recognize faces, solve puzzles, and even draw again, though the vision isn't crystal clear yet.
As CEO Max Hodak put it, "We have a cochlear implant for vision now."
One patient read a 300-page novel; another sketched Sydney Opera House.
The device will be pricey at first and is expected to launch in Germany, but Science Corporation says it is working with healthcare providers to cover some of the cost.