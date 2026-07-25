Europe clears science corporation bionic eye for advanced macular degeneration

The tech turns near-infrared signals into visual info your brain can understand.

In recent trials, people were able to read, recognize faces, solve puzzles, and even draw again, though the vision isn't crystal clear yet.

As CEO Max Hodak put it, "We have a cochlear implant for vision now."

One patient read a 300-page novel; another sketched Sydney Opera House.

The device will be pricey at first and is expected to launch in Germany, but Science Corporation says it is working with healthcare providers to cover some of the cost.