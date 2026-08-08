European Commission approves IRIS2 upgrade with SpaceRISE and ESA backing
Technology
The European Commission just signed off on a major upgrade to its IRIS2 satellite project, teaming up with SpaceRISE to launch 66 more satellites, bringing the total to 348.
With backing from the European Space Agency, this move is all about building a stronger, more reliable satellite network across Europe.
IRIS2 to boost EU government connectivity
IRIS2 is set to boost secure government connections by 60% in the European Union and 54% globally.
Starting services in 2029, it will help keep critical infrastructure, emergency teams, and defense communications online, even during crises or in remote spots.
The goal? Give Europe its own independent and secure way to stay connected when it matters most.