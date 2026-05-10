European Commission extends Google deadline to address DMA compliance

Commission says Google could face fines

A commission spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, put it simply: "The reality for now is that solution is simply not strong enough. So we're giving Google a bit more time to keep engaging with the Commission to offer a solution that really addresses the concerns in the interest of European businesses and European citizens,"

If Google still doesn't meet the EU's standards, they could face some hefty fines.

This move shows the EU isn't backing down on holding big tech accountable.