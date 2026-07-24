European Commission finds TikTok breached minors' privacy, 6% fine possible
Technology
The European Commission has found TikTok in breach of children's privacy rights after finding that adults could view minors' accounts, putting young users at risk of things such as cyberbullying and unwanted contact.
If TikTok can't explain what happened, it could face a fine of up to 6% of its global revenue.
EU probes TikTok amid safety push
TikTok has already been in hot water with the EU this year for features such as autoplay and endless scrolling, which were said to negatively impact young people's physical and mental health.
This latest probe is part of a bigger push by the EU to keep tech giants, including Meta and Apple, in check when it comes to user safety.