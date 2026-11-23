China-backed hackers responsible for ongoing cyberattack on EU Commission
What's the story
The European Commission is investigating a major cyberattack, which is still spreading through its IT systems. The attack is believed to be the work of a China-backed network of threat actors, two sources familiar with the matter told Euronews. The perpetrators are referred to as "Panda" within the Commission, a name used in cybersecurity circles to loosely associate threat actors with their state sponsors, in this case, China.
Attack timeline
Attack detected on October 22
The Commission's IT department first detected a malicious actor within its internal networks on October 22.
Despite efforts to contain the breach, it continues to spread through the Commission's IT infrastructure.
As a precautionary measure, the EU Academy website was taken offline on Saturday.
The platform provides professional training and specialized courses for young people.
Data leak
Personal data leaked in attack
The Commission has confirmed that names and email addresses were leaked in the attack.
Users have been warned about possible follow-up attacks such as phishing attempts using their personal data.
This is the first major impact of the incident. Cybersecurity experts are still investigating whether information belonging to Commission staff has been stolen from other systems.
Strategy
Not targeting specific individuals or systems
The current assessment suggests that the hackers weren't targeting specific individuals or systems. Instead, they were possibly testing how far they could compromise the Commission's networks.
This was inferred from the sophistication of the attack and use of ARTEX, a Chinese-developed cybersecurity tool that uses AI to detect vulnerabilities.
Microsoft and CrowdStrike have previously linked China-associated groups Storm-0940 and Panda Vapor to ARTEX-related attacks, as part of global espionage campaigns against hundreds of organizations worldwide.
Past attacks
China has denied involvement in attacks
The Commission has also suffered two other cyber incidents this year: one targeting the cloud infrastructure hosting its Europa.eu website and another hitting its mobile infrastructure in January.
Both were believed to be linked to the Chinese cyber threat landscape but were attributed to different groups with no formal attribution.
The Chinese government has consistently denied sponsoring or supporting hacking groups accused of conducting cyberattacks on foreign governments and institutions.