European Commission probes month-long 'Panda' cyberattack exposing EU Academy data
The European Commission is dealing with a cyberattack that lasted about a month and is suspected to be linked to China-backed hackers called "Panda."
The breach, found on October 22, exposed personal info like names and emails from the EU Academy platform, the first confirmed data leak from this incident.
As a safety step, the site has been taken offline for now.
Investigators: ARTEX tied to Chinese espionage
Investigators say the hackers used ARTEX, a tool tied to Chinese espionage groups, showing just how advanced this attack was.
Some internal apps are still down as teams work to contain things.
The Commission is keeping details quiet to avoid tipping off the attackers, though some staff wish there was more open communication.
Meanwhile, China continues to deny any involvement in these kinds of cyber activities.