European Commission readies limits on US tech handling government data
The European Commission is reportedly preparing new rules to limit how much American tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon can handle sensitive government information.
The idea? Keep things like health records and court files on European-run servers, all part of a bigger push for "tech sovereignty."
The official announcement drops May 27, 2026.
EU draft allows limited US contracts
US firms won't be totally locked out: they can still get some government contracts, but only for certain high-sensitivity workloads.
This move is partly a response to the US CLOUD Act, which lets American authorities request data from US companies even if it's stored overseas.
The package also includes plans to boost Europe's own chip production and cloud tech, plus France is already swapping out big-name platforms for local alternatives by 2027.