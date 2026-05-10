European Commission readies limits on US tech handling government data

EU draft allows limited US contracts

US firms won't be totally locked out: they can still get some government contracts, but only for certain high-sensitivity workloads.

This move is partly a response to the US CLOUD Act, which lets American authorities request data from US companies even if it's stored overseas.

The package also includes plans to boost Europe's own chip production and cloud tech, plus France is already swapping out big-name platforms for local alternatives by 2027.