European Commission wants Google to share search and chatbot data
The European Commission wants Google to open up its Search data, even info from AI chatbots, to competing search engines.
This move is part of the Digital Markets Act, aiming to give smaller players a fair shot.
But Google isn't happy about it, saying the order could put users' privacy at risk.
As Google's Clare Kelly put it, the demand feels "overreaching" and doesn't do enough to keep sensitive searches, like health or finances, safe.
EU details anonymization requirements for Google
The EU has spelled out exactly what data Google needs to share and how it should be anonymized so things stay fair and private.
Interested parties have until May 1 to weigh in before a final decision drops in July.
For context, Google has been fined €9.71 billion since 2017 over various antitrust infringements in Europe, and if they breach the DMA, they could face penalties of up to 10% of their global annual revenue.