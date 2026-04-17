European Commission wants Google to share search and chatbot data

EU details anonymization requirements for Google

The EU has spelled out exactly what data Google needs to share and how it should be anonymized so things stay fair and private.

Interested parties have until May 1 to weigh in before a final decision drops in July.

For context, Google has been fined €9.71 billion since 2017 over various antitrust infringements in Europe, and if they breach the DMA, they could face penalties of up to 10% of their global annual revenue.