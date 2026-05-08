European Heart Journal: UPFs linked to 19% higher heart risk

Additives in UPFs harm metabolism, gut

UPFs are basically foods loaded with additives like preservatives and artificial sweeteners to boost shelf life or flavor.

The research points out that it's not just sugar or fat that's the problem: it's how these foods are made.

All those additives can mess with your metabolism, cause inflammation, and disrupt your gut health, making chronic diseases more likely.

So next time you reach for a snack or quick meal, it might be worth checking what's really in it.