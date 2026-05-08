European Heart Journal: UPFs linked to 19% higher heart risk
A fresh report in the European Heart Journal warns that eating a lot of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) — think packaged snacks, sugary cereals, processed meats, and even some "healthy" protein bars — can raise your risk of heart disease by 19% and your chance of death from cardiovascular disease by a whopping 65%.
Because of these numbers, European heart experts now want doctors to chat with patients about UPFs during regular checkups.
Additives in UPFs harm metabolism, gut
UPFs are basically foods loaded with additives like preservatives and artificial sweeteners to boost shelf life or flavor.
The research points out that it's not just sugar or fat that's the problem: it's how these foods are made.
All those additives can mess with your metabolism, cause inflammation, and disrupt your gut health, making chronic diseases more likely.
So next time you reach for a snack or quick meal, it might be worth checking what's really in it.