European regulators warn quantum computers could jeopardize 6.9 million bitcoins
Technology
Europe's top financial regulators are sounding the alarm: quantum computers could soon crack the cryptography that keeps blockchains like bitcoin secure.
If that happens, about 6.9 million bitcoins (worth nearly $586 billion) could be at risk.
European Commission roadmap targets bitcoin addresses
Older or reused bitcoin addresses are especially vulnerable because their public keys may already be visible on the blockchain, making it easier for quantum computers to figure out private keys.
The European Commission's (EC) post-quantum roadmap calls on member states to begin transitioning by the end of 2026, aiming to protect digital assets before these new threats become real.