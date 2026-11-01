European Solar Orbiter traces S-shaped switchback to Sun's magnetic loops

This discovery helps scientists understand how the Sun heats its atmosphere and drives charged particles away from the star, the stuff that eventually reaches Earth.

The study, led by Jesse Coburn and published in Nature Astronomy, indicated the plasma came from hot closed coronal loops.

As researcher Stephanienn Yardley put it, waves and turbulence control how all this solar plasma moves out into space.

It's a big step for predicting space weather that affects us here on Earth.