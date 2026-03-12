Europe's 1st microgrid-powered data center opens in Ireland
Ireland now has Europe's first data center that runs completely on its own private microgrid, not the national power grid.
With the on-site power system developed by AVK for Pure Data Centres Group, the site represents about a $1.2 billion investment and has an energy capacity described as enough to power roughly 100,000 homes
and currently uses natural gas, but it's ready to switch to greener fuels like biomethane down the line.
Data centers are using more and more of Ireland's electricity, jumping from 5% in 2015 to 22% in 2024.
With experts warning they could hit one-third by 2030, AVK CEO Ben Pritchard says this microgrid setup is a big step toward easing pressure on the country's energy system while paving the way for more sustainable tech solutions.