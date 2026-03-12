Europe's 1st microgrid-powered data center opens in Ireland Technology Mar 12, 2026

Ireland now has Europe's first data center that runs completely on its own private microgrid, not the national power grid.

With the on-site power system developed by AVK for Pure Data Centres Group, the site represents about a $1.2 billion investment and has an energy capacity described as enough to power roughly 100,000 homes

and currently uses natural gas, but it's ready to switch to greener fuels like biomethane down the line.