EU's new AI rules kick in next year: Key details
The EU is bringing in fresh guidelines for advanced AI systems—think the kind made by Google, OpenAI, and Meta—that could have a big impact on society.
Starting August 2, 2025, these companies will need to follow tough new rules meant to keep people safe and protect basic rights.
If they don't play by the book, they could face huge fines—up to €35 million or even 7% of their global revenue.
Guidelines for big AI makers
Big AI makers will need to run risk checks on their systems, test them against possible threats, and report any major issues straight to EU regulators.
They're also required to beef up cybersecurity and be more open about how their models are trained—like keeping clear records and respecting copyright rules.
The idea is to keep innovation going while making sure AI tech doesn't get out of hand or harm anyone.
```