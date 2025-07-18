Next Article
OnePlus Pad 3 launching in India on September 5
OnePlus is bringing its new Pad 3 tablet to India this September.
First shown off globally in June, the Pad 3 packs a big display and high-end specs, with options for 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
Color choices include Frosted Silver and Storm Blue, though Indian prices haven't been announced yet.
Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the Pad 3
The Pad 3 features a huge 13.2-inch LCD screen with sharp 3.4K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate—great for streaming or gaming.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for fast performance, has eight speakers for immersive sound, and supports cool accessories like the Stylo 2 pen and Smart Keyboard.
Plus, you get a massive battery with super-fast charging and Android 15-based OxygenOS right out of the box.