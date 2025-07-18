OnePlus Pad 3 launching in India on September 5

Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the Pad 3

The Pad 3 features a huge 13.2-inch LCD screen with sharp 3.4K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate—great for streaming or gaming.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for fast performance, has eight speakers for immersive sound, and supports cool accessories like the Stylo 2 pen and Smart Keyboard.

Plus, you get a massive battery with super-fast charging and Android 15-based OxygenOS right out of the box.