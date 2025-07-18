Tecno's tri-fold Phantom Ultimate G fold is Samsung's next big rival

Tecno's tri-fold phone packs dual hinges for a unique design

The Phantom Ultimate G Fold rocks a unique G-shaped design with dual hinges, letting it open up to a 9.4-inch display or fold down to regular phone size.

When folded, it's 11.49mm thick, but unfolds to just 3.49mm—making it the thinnest tri-fold phone announced so far.

It also packs a self-locking system for gap-free folding and has dual cameras built right into the hinge for creative photo options—all while keeping things durable and compact.