Tecno's tri-fold Phantom Ultimate G fold is Samsung's next big rival
Tecno just unveiled the Phantom Ultimate G Fold—a seriously next-level foldable that splits into three sections.
It's set to make its big debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next year, and Tecno appears to be aiming to shake up the foldable scene and take on brands like Samsung.
Tecno's tri-fold phone packs dual hinges for a unique design
The Phantom Ultimate G Fold rocks a unique G-shaped design with dual hinges, letting it open up to a 9.4-inch display or fold down to regular phone size.
When folded, it's 11.49mm thick, but unfolds to just 3.49mm—making it the thinnest tri-fold phone announced so far.
It also packs a self-locking system for gap-free folding and has dual cameras built right into the hinge for creative photo options—all while keeping things durable and compact.