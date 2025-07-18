Programming won't be automated for 100 years, says Bill Gates

Bill Gates says programming will "remain a human job for at least a century." While AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT can speed up the boring parts, he believes only humans can spot hidden patterns, make tough calls, and take creative leaps that algorithms just can't handle.

AI might take some jobs, but it will create others Gates puts it simply: AI tools "shorten grunt work but leave the blueprint to us."

AI might automate some repetitive coding tasks, but it's not about to steal your job if you're bringing creativity and strategy to the table.

In fact, while automation could cut 92 million jobs by 2030, it's also expected to create 170 million new ones—so there's plenty of room for people who think differently.

Jobs that need empathy and big-picture thinking are safe According to Gates, fields like teaching, medicine, coding, energy management, and biology will still need real people because they rely on empathy, big-picture thinking, or scientific know-how—things AI just isn't built for.

Jobs that need moral judgment or complex decisions are also pretty safe from being automated.