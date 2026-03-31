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Why Europe's Starlink rival is in talks with ISRO
The development comes as part of Eutelsat's strategy to reduce its reliance on SpaceX

Why Europe's Starlink rival is in talks with ISRO

By Dwaipayan Roy
Mar 31, 2026
04:10 pm
What's the story

Eutelsat, the leading competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink in Europe, is in talks with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for future satellite launches. The development comes as part of Eutelsat's strategy to reduce its reliance on SpaceX and Europe's Ariane rockets. Jean-Francois Fallacher, CEO of France-based Eutelsat since last June, confirmed these ongoing negotiations to Reuters.

Merger impact

Eutelsat's reliance on SpaceX and Ariane rockets

In 2023, Eutelsat merged with OneWeb, a London-based satellite internet start-up. The merger came after UK and India's Bharti's intervention to save OneWeb. However, the combined group lost access to Russia's Soyuz rocket after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Since then, it has been depending on Musk's SpaceX and Ariane rockets for launches.

Market strategy

Fallacher's visit to India

Fallacher visited New Delhi in February as part of French President Emmanuel Macron's delegation. He met India's telecom minister and regulators to discuss market access. "We are preparing for the future, because launch capacity needs to be prepared very much in advance," Fallacher said. "India is a huge country ... so getting market access is strategic."

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Satellite growth

Eutelsat's satellite operations

ISRO had launched 72 OneWeb satellites on its LVM3 rocket before the merger. These fridge-sized satellites offer high-speed internet services to governments and businesses. Eutelsat currently operates 650 satellites and expects to exceed 1,000 very soon. Airbus is building 440 satellites for the firm, while a planned OneWeb upgrade for the EU's IRIS2 project will also expand the fleet.

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