Evan Budz built AI turtle detecting microplastics, won US$50,000 scholarship
Evan Budz, a 16-year-old from Canada, built an AI-powered robot turtle that finds microplastics in water.
His invention uses 3-D holographic imaging and machine learning to spot plastic particles as tiny as 10 microns with 94% accuracy.
The project earned him the Gordon E Moore Award for Positive Outcomes for Future Generations at the 2026 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and a US$50,000 scholarship.
Budz inspired by Ontario snapping turtle
Budz got inspired during a camping trip in Ontario back in 2024 after watching a snapping turtle glide underwater.
He spent nearly 4,000 hours designing his robot with a shell for sensors and imaging gear, plus turtle-style propulsion for smooth movement.
The device's smart imaging system helps quickly identify microplastics, making it way easier to track pollution than traditional lab tests.