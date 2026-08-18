Evan Budz built AI turtle detecting microplastics, won US$50,000 scholarship

Evan Budz, a 16-year-old from Canada, built an AI-powered robot turtle that finds microplastics in water.

His invention uses 3-D holographic imaging and machine learning to spot plastic particles as tiny as 10 microns with 94% accuracy.

The project earned him the Gordon E Moore Award for Positive Outcomes for Future Generations at the 2026 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair and a US$50,000 scholarship.