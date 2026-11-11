Even Realities launches 1st enterprise SDK for AR glasses
Even Realities is stepping into the business world by launching its first enterprise software development kit (SDK) for AR glasses.
After its G2 AR glasses grabbed an 11% market share, they're now making it easier for companies to build custom workplace apps using augmented reality.
SDK integrates glasses microphone and motion
The new SDK lets businesses create tailored interfaces and directly integrate glasses' inputs (microphone and motion data) into apps from the AR glasses.
It also helps IT teams manage devices and push updates smoothly.
Founder and CEO Will Wang shared that companies can plug this tech into their current workflows without much hassle.
If you're curious, businesses can sign up on Even Realities's website to get started with AR at work.