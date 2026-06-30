Event Horizon Telescope collaboration finds M87's bright crescent shifting Technology Jun 30, 2026

Scientists from the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, with support from NASA, took a fresh look at M87 using multiple years of observations, the one with the glowing orange ring, and found that it is not as calm as it seemed.

Turns out, the bright crescent in that ring actually shifts over time, revealing a super active and ever-changing environment around this cosmic giant.