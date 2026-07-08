Everblog launches FridgeCal 13.4-inch tablet for meal planning and streaming
Technology
Everblog just dropped the FridgeCal, a 13.4-inch tablet you can stick right on your fridge door.
It's built to make everyday stuff easier: think meal planning, shared grocery lists, chore schedules, and syncing with Google Calendar or Outlook.
Plus, you can stream Netflix or YouTube while you cook.
FridgeCal tracks expiry and manages inventory
FridgeCal tracks food expiry dates with handy alerts and manages what's in your fridge, freezer, and pantry.
There's a meal planner with nutrition info and recipe videos, plus gamified chore rosters to keep everyone on track.
The HD screen doubles as a Bluetooth photo frame with solid speakers.
It's currently $249 (down from $409) and includes a stylus and magnet mount. No subscription is needed for the app.