Everblog launches FridgeCal 13.4-inch tablet for meal planning and streaming

FridgeCal tracks expiry and manages inventory

FridgeCal tracks food expiry dates with handy alerts and manages what's in your fridge, freezer, and pantry.

There's a meal planner with nutrition info and recipe videos, plus gamified chore rosters to keep everyone on track.

The HD screen doubles as a Bluetooth photo frame with solid speakers.

It's currently $249 (down from $409) and includes a stylus and magnet mount. No subscription is needed for the app.