Everyday small movements help clear brain waste, Nature study finds
A fresh study in Nature found that everyday actions, like breathing, walking, or even shifting in your seat, actually help your brain stay healthy.
These small moves make your abdominal muscles contract, which creates pressure shifts through connected blood vessels and gently rocks your brain inside the skull.
This rocking motion boosts the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, a key part of how the brain clears out waste.
Tiny movements may prevent brain toxins
Researchers say this a sort of natural cleansing mechanism could explain why staying active is so good for you: even tiny movements matter.
Regular movement may help prevent toxic buildup linked to various neurodegenerative disorders, making daily activity (even just fidgeting) more important than you might think for keeping your mind sharp.