Everyday small movements help clear brain waste, Nature study finds Technology May 07, 2026

A fresh study in Nature found that everyday actions, like breathing, walking, or even shifting in your seat, actually help your brain stay healthy.

These small moves make your abdominal muscles contract, which creates pressure shifts through connected blood vessels and gently rocks your brain inside the skull.

This rocking motion boosts the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, a key part of how the brain clears out waste.