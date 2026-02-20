Ex-Google worker indicted for stealing trade secrets
A former Google engineer and her family just got indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets from Google and two other tech companies.
This follows another recent case where a different ex-Google employee was convicted for taking AI chip info—the first time the Justice Department nailed someone for AI-related economic espionage.
The latest charges center on stolen details about Google's Pixel phones, highlighting how valuable (and vulnerable) tech secrets have become in the age of AI.
In response to the growing threat, tech giants are ramping up security measures
With these threats on the rise, companies like Google and Apple are stepping up their security game.
Google has tightened badge access and put stricter limits on third-party apps to keep its data safe, while Apple is locking down who can see sensitive info.
Last year alone saw a 20% jump in federal trade secret cases—about 1,500 in total—showing just how seriously the industry is taking this new wave of high-tech espionage.