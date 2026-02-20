Ex-Google worker indicted for stealing trade secrets

In response to the growing threat, tech giants are ramping up security measures

With these threats on the rise, companies like Google and Apple are stepping up their security game.

Google has tightened badge access and put stricter limits on third-party apps to keep its data safe, while Apple is locking down who can see sensitive info.

Last year alone saw a 20% jump in federal trade secret cases—about 1,500 in total—showing just how seriously the industry is taking this new wave of high-tech espionage.