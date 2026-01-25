Ex-Googlers launch 'Sparkli'—an AI app for immersive learning

Three ex-Google employees have launched Sparkli, an AI-powered app designed to make learning fun and interactive for kids aged 5-12. Using generative AI, the app creates audio stories, personalized videos, interactive images, and quick quizzes—all in under two minutes.

Learning that feels like play Sparkli covers everything from surviving on Mars to starting a street food business. Kids can ask questions and shape their own learning journeys, building creativity and critical thinking along the way.

There are avatar quests, streak rewards (think Duolingo vibes), and teacher tools for tracking homework.

Right now, it's being piloted with a network that reaches over 100K students, and it was tested in over 20 schools.

What's next for Sparkli? The company plans to open consumer access by mid-2026 and is preparing for a private beta (date not disclosed).

The team has already raised $5 million in funding and brought on experts in education science and teaching to make sure the app actually helps kids learn.