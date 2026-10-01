Ex-OpenAI science lead Kevin Weil launches Warp Sciences, raises $215 million
Technology
Kevin Weil, who used to lead science at OpenAI, just launched Warp Sciences, a startup using AI and robots to speed up drug discovery.
The company raised a huge $215 million, now valued at $865 million, with backing from big investors like Lightspeed and Premji Invest.
Warp Sciences trains lab robots in-house
Warp Sciences wants robots to handle tricky lab work like making and testing new compounds, so drugs can be developed faster.
Instead of sending this work overseas, they're training robots right here: human chemists show the bots how it's done using cameras and sensor gloves.