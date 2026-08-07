Expedition 75 brings red Russian kale, wasabi mustard to ISS
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just shared that red Russian kale and wasabi mustard have arrived on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 75.
The crew is caring for these plants in their downtime to see how they grow in the station's open cabin, which isn't your typical plant habitat.
They're also checking if seeds stored in space stay healthy over time.
Jessica Meir calls plants therapeutic, joyful
Meir called the plants a joyful addition to the sterile ISS environment, saying they offer astronauts a therapeutic connection to nature.
The experiment tackles cool science questions and sparks curiosity about life beyond Earth.
Social media users were pumped, with one commenting, "These plants are living my dream: they are traveling in space," while others simply called it "so cool" and "fascinating."