Experimental cream could help you get rid of old scars
A new study out of Australia has found that SNT-6302, an experimental cream, might finally help fade those tough, old scars.
In the phase I trial with 50 volunteers, people used the cream for three months and mostly just had mild skin reactions—so it seems pretty safe so far.
How the cream works
SNT-6302 targets enzymes that make scars stick around and helps skin heal in a healthier way.
The trial showed a big drop in scar-causing enzyme activity and signs that treated skin started to look more like normal tissue.
Next up are bigger trials to see if this cream could become a go-to option for anyone dealing with stubborn scars.