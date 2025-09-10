iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro up for pre-order

What about the prices?

The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 with a sharp Super Retina XDR display. The sleek iPhone Air comes in at ₹1,19,900.

For top performance and features like the A19 Pro chip, the Pro models are priced at ₹1,34,900 (Pro) and ₹1,49,900 (Pro Max).

On the wearable side: Apple Watch Series 11 starts at ₹46,900; Ultra is ₹89,900; both Watch SE (3rd gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd gen) are set at ₹25,900 each.