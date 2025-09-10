iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watch, AirPods Pro up for pre-order
Apple's new iPhone 17 lineup is almost here—pre-orders in India open on September 12 at 5:30pm.
The range includes the iPhone 17, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, and the high-powered iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
If you're eyeing new accessories, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE (3rd gen), and AirPods Pro (3rd gen) are also up for pre-order.
All deliveries start from September 19 at 8am.
What about the prices?
The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 with a sharp Super Retina XDR display. The sleek iPhone Air comes in at ₹1,19,900.
For top performance and features like the A19 Pro chip, the Pro models are priced at ₹1,34,900 (Pro) and ₹1,49,900 (Pro Max).
On the wearable side: Apple Watch Series 11 starts at ₹46,900; Ultra is ₹89,900; both Watch SE (3rd gen) and AirPods Pro (3rd gen) are set at ₹25,900 each.