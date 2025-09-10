Blackmagic's iPhone 17 Pro dock turns phone into pro camera Technology Sep 10, 2025

Blackmagic Design just dropped the Camera ProDock, a new accessory made for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Announced right after Apple's September 2025 event, the ProDock is all about turning your phone into a serious filmmaking tool.

It brings USB-C and BNC ports that use Apple's latest genlock support—great news if you're into pro-level video shoots or want to sync up multiple cameras.