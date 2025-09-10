Blackmagic's iPhone 17 Pro dock turns phone into pro camera
Blackmagic Design just dropped the Camera ProDock, a new accessory made for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Announced right after Apple's September 2025 event, the ProDock is all about turning your phone into a serious filmmaking tool.
It brings USB-C and BNC ports that use Apple's latest genlock support—great news if you're into pro-level video shoots or want to sync up multiple cameras.
ProDock packs 3 USB-C ports, HDMI, audio jacks
The ProDock packs three USB-C ports, HDMI, genlock and timecode connections, plus audio jacks for mics and headphones.
You can hook up external drives or timecode gear, making it easy to build out a full filming setup.
It works smoothly with the Blackmagic Camera app for advanced manual controls beyond what iOS offers.
The price? $295 from Blackmagic resellers—or $299.95 soon on Apple's store.