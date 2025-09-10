Sony's new PlayStation app helps parents manage gaming time
Sony just dropped the PlayStation Family app for iOS and Android, making it way easier for parents to manage PlayStation parental controls from their phones.
The free app lets parents check in on what their kids are playing, set limits, and handle playtime—all in real-time.
It's Sony's latest step to keep young gamers safer online in 2025.
Real-time notifications and daily time limits
Parents get notified in real-time about which games are being played and can approve or deny extra playtime or requests for restricted games.
The app also allows daily time limits, shows detailed activity reports (like hours played and favorite games), and offers content filters that can be customized for each child.
One-stop shop for parental controls
Besides tracking game time, the app helps parents set privacy rules and monthly spending limits, view balances, or add funds—making it a one-stop shop for keeping things safe and under control.