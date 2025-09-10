'Alien comet' 3I/ATLAS gets green tint during lunar eclipse

Green hue from cyanide release, says expert

Harvard's Avi Loeb thinks the new green tint comes from extra cyanide being released as the comet heats up near the Sun.

3I/ATLAS stands out for more than just its looks: it's mostly made of carbon dioxide (about 87%), has an unusual orbit that takes it near Mars, Jupiter, and Venus, and even sparked some wild theories about alien origins—though observations increasingly indicate it is a comet.