Snapchat is connecting kids to drug dealers, study finds

The study showed that within hours, new teen users got up to 70 friend suggestions for suspected dealer profiles through Snapchat 's recommendation system. This means kids can end up seeing offers for cocaine or opioids just by being on the app, no searching required.

Snapchat claims it has addressed the issue

Snapchat responded saying it had already removed 75% of the flagged profiles before the report came out and uses AI to spot drug sales.

Still, news reports and advocacy groups have linked Snapchat features to tragic fentanyl cases.

The findings highlight a real gap between what Snapchat promises for safety and what's actually happening on the platform.