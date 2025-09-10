Brain scans can predict when you'll change your mind
Recent research found that brain scans can actually predict when you'll change your mind—seconds before the change occurs.
Researchers watched how people's brains reacted during visual tasks and picked up on patterns that signaled a switch was coming.
It's a cool peek into how our minds work behind the scenes.
Implications of the study
Turns out, changing your mind isn't as random as it feels.
The study found that people usually only rethink big decisions because it takes real mental effort—so everyday choices often stay put.
When folks do switch, it's often for the better, thanks to their brain's self-checking skills (metacognition).
Plus, being under time pressure actually helps people decide whether to stick with or flip their choice.
Understanding these brain signals could even help train better decision-makers in fields like medicine and defense.