Brain scans can predict when you'll change your mind

Implications of the study

Turns out, changing your mind isn't as random as it feels.

The study found that people usually only rethink big decisions because it takes real mental effort—so everyday choices often stay put.

When folks do switch, it's often for the better, thanks to their brain's self-checking skills (metacognition).

Plus, being under time pressure actually helps people decide whether to stick with or flip their choice.

Understanding these brain signals could even help train better decision-makers in fields like medicine and defense.