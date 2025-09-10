Bluesky is testing age verification in South Dakota, Wyoming

What's the concern?

For these new state rules, Bluesky will use Kids Web Services (KWS), which lets people prove their age through things like payment cards or anonymous facial scans.

The bigger picture? With each US state making its own rules on age checks, smaller platforms like Bluesky have a hard time keeping up.

Privacy advocates also worry that these laws could put user data at risk, giving an advantage to larger companies who can afford compliance.