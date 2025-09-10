SpaceX's Starship V3 to achieve full reusability by 2026

Musk's updates on Starlink and major carrier connectivity

Musk shared these updates at a recent conference, saying the new Starship will demonstrate full reusability next year, catching both the booster and the ship.

On top of that, SpaceX is expanding its Starlink service after a $17 billion deal—expect satellites that connect directly to your phone in around two years.

Musk also reassured users that major carriers like AT&T and Verizon aren't going anywhere; the goal is simply better global connectivity for everyone.