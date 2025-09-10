SpaceX's Starship V3 to achieve full reusability by 2026
SpaceX is gearing up to demonstrate a fully reusable Starship rocket by 2026, according to Elon Musk.
The current version, Starship V2, can haul 35 tons and only recovers its booster, but after some explosive setbacks earlier this year, it's now back on track with a successful trial.
The upcoming Version 3 aims for full reusability and will be able to carry over 100 tons into orbit.
Musk's updates on Starlink and major carrier connectivity
Musk shared these updates at a recent conference, saying the new Starship will demonstrate full reusability next year, catching both the booster and the ship.
On top of that, SpaceX is expanding its Starlink service after a $17 billion deal—expect satellites that connect directly to your phone in around two years.
Musk also reassured users that major carriers like AT&T and Verizon aren't going anywhere; the goal is simply better global connectivity for everyone.