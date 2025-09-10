SpaceX's Starship prepares for major upgrade in 2026

Final flight before the big upgrade

Before the big upgrade, there's one more flight planned with the current Starship later this year.

Elon Musk admits the new design could hit some bumps early on since it's such a major change.

Also in the works: SpaceX wants to use its giant Mechazilla "chopstick" arms to actually catch the upper stage of Starship during landing—a move that depends on how well the upgraded version performs during its inaugural launch.

The last test even included a heat shield stress test just to see how tough it really is during re-entry.