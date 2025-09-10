SpaceX's Starship prepares for major upgrade in 2026
SpaceX is aiming to have its massive Starship rocket ready for real missions by 2026.
After finally nailing its 10th test flight on August 26, 2025—where it managed to send Starlink mockups into space—the team is gearing up for even bigger things.
The next-gen Starship will be larger, fully reusable, and powered by new third-generation Raptor engines that can haul over 100 tons into orbit.
Final flight before the big upgrade
Before the big upgrade, there's one more flight planned with the current Starship later this year.
Elon Musk admits the new design could hit some bumps early on since it's such a major change.
Also in the works: SpaceX wants to use its giant Mechazilla "chopstick" arms to actually catch the upper stage of Starship during landing—a move that depends on how well the upgraded version performs during its inaugural launch.
The last test even included a heat shield stress test just to see how tough it really is during re-entry.