Experts highlight AI benefits for women's health at FEHMICON 2026
Technology
AI is making waves in women's health care, according to experts at FEHMICON 2026 in Hyderabad.
Over two days, doctors explored how AI could help with faster diagnoses, smarter clinical decisions, more precise surgeries, and better access to specialized care in obstetrics and gynecology.
About 50 doctors received AI demos
About 50 doctors got hands-on demos of AI tools for streamlining paperwork, improving patient communication, managing workflows, and even advancing medical education and research.
Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse shared insights on using AI for telesurgery, while Dr. L. Fahmida Banu highlighted how these technologies can boost surgical safety and outcomes.