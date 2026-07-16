Experts say AI could disrupt economy faster than industrial revolution
Technology
A group of more than 200 experts, including 16 Nobel Prize winners, just sent out a letter called "We Must Act Now," warning that AI could disrupt the economy even faster than the Industrial Revolution did.
They're especially worried about big job losses and want governments and tech leaders to step in with smart rules to keep things fair while still making the most of what AI can do.
Brynjolfsson and Acemoglu urge AI planning
The experts say we need to plan ahead for how AI might change work, with Erik Brynjolfsson comparing its rapid rise to a "tsunami."
MIT's Daron Acemoglu points out how automation has already replaced many factory jobs, and he doesn't want us caught off guard again.
The main message? Enjoy what AI brings, but don't ignore its impact on real people's lives.