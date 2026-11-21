Experts say AI insiders are vulnerable to honey trap schemes
Experts warn that nearly everyone in AI is susceptible to a honey trap scheme, where spies try to get close to tech insiders for secrets.
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang was reportedly targeted by a suspected spy, highlighting how even top leaders aren't immune.
Former senior CIA officer Aaron Brown points out that "nobody briefs founders on counterintelligence," making the industry vulnerable to these kinds of threats.
OpenAI warns staff about impersonators
With AI making it easier to create convincing fake identities, companies like OpenAI are now warning staff about outsiders pretending to be investors or consultancies just to get confidential information.
Perry Carpenter suggests keeping things professional and not being afraid to question anything that feels off.
Brown suggests staying alert and speaking up about suspicious behavior can help keep company secrets safe.