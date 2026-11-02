Experts warn gaming and binge watching raise youth DVT risk

Doctors like Dr. Tapish Sahu and Dr. Tarun Grover stress the importance of taking regular movement breaks, even if you work out daily; sitting for too long can still be risky.

Try to get up and move around often to keep your blood flowing and lower your DVT risk.

Watch out for DVT, a serious blood clot, usually in the legs; untreated DVT can lead to dangerous complications if a clot travels to the lungs.