Experts warn gaming and binge watching raise youth DVT risk
Spending hours gaming or binge-watching shows might seem harmless, but health experts say all that sitting can actually up your chances of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a serious blood clot, usually in the legs.
At a recent health conference, doctors noted they are seeing more young people with DVT linked to long stretches of screen time and inactivity.
Doctors advise regular movement breaks
Doctors like Dr. Tapish Sahu and Dr. Tarun Grover stress the importance of taking regular movement breaks, even if you work out daily; sitting for too long can still be risky.
Try to get up and move around often to keep your blood flowing and lower your DVT risk.
Watch out for DVT, a serious blood clot, usually in the legs; untreated DVT can lead to dangerous complications if a clot travels to the lungs.