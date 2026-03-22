Explainer: What is vibe coding, the latest buzzword in tech Technology Mar 22, 2026

Vibe coding is a fresh way to build software: Just tell an artificial intelligence (AI) what you want in plain language, and it writes the code for you.

Coined by Andrej Karpathy in 2025 as fully giving in to the vibes, this approach lets you focus on ideas and testing, not typing out code.