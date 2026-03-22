Explainer: What is vibe coding, the latest buzzword in tech
Vibe coding is a fresh way to build software: Just tell an artificial intelligence (AI) what you want in plain language, and it writes the code for you.
Coined by Andrej Karpathy in 2025 as fully giving in to the vibes, this approach lets you focus on ideas and testing, not typing out code.
How does vibe coding work?
You give the AI a prompt like Make form fields rounded and add transitions, and it generates the code.
If something's off, errors are fed back so the AI can fix them, repeating until it works as intended.
It opens up coding to everyone
With tools like GitHub Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and Replit making vibe coding possible, even non-coders can create apps or prototypes fast.
It speeds up projects for everyone but still needs human oversight to keep things creative and stable.
Vibe coding isn't perfect yet, but it's changing how people build software, making it more accessible (and honestly, a bit more fun).